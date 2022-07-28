10 Year Old Girl From Central NY Helps Publish New Children’s Book

One Central New Yorker is living out her childhood dream with her new book, and she's still a kid!

The TreeHouse Reading and Arts Center is hosting a meet and greet for the author and illustrator of the children's book "Timmy is Resilient". Author Patti Demma is also the owner of a new business, Growing Into Resiliency LLC in New Hartford. The illustrator is 10-year-old Kameryn Moss, a 4th grade student in the New Hartford Central School District.

The goal of the book is to teach resiliency skills to children as they age. Patti has worked with families and their children throughout her career, helping them deal with the effects of trauma on their mental and physical health.

While owning her own business, she also serves as a Foster Grandparent Director at Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency. This only adds to her over 20 years of experience in the field.

Kameryn was excited for the opportunity to collaborate with Patti on this project. She say's the colors used in the book were drawn to represent the character's mood throughout the story. Once he starts learning tips for resiliency, he begins to feel better and the colors change as well.

You and your family can come meet both Patti Dema and Kameryn Moss in person on Wednesday, August 3rd. They will be signing books and meeting people from 10:30am to 11:30am at The TreeHouse Reading and Arts Center. Located at 587 Main Street in New York Mills.

Get more details by visiting their website or checking out their Facebook page for more information.

