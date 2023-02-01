YES! New York Yankees To Stream Direct To Fans In 2023

Those that have to toggle from one streaming service to the next to follow their favorite New York sports teams, cannot wait for more networks to provide Direct-To-Customer streams, known as DTC's. That means you don't have to subscribe to cable or any other streaming provider in order to watch your favorite team's games. Yankees fans, your day is coming!

On nypost.com Monday, Andrew Marchand said that the Pinstripes are trying to launch their DTC by opening day this year, when they take on the San Francisco Giants on March 30th. However, Marchand noted that YES Network will not force the launch unless "everything is lined up." This is a similar path other MLB teams are taking.

Bally Sports has digital rights to the Kansas City Royals, Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins, and Detroit Tigers. Bally pushed their launch from opening day back in 2022 to mid-summer to ensure a successful launch.

The home of the Boston Red Sox and Bruins launched a Direct-To-Customer platform last season. NESN charged $30 per month to watch Red Sox and Bruins games. Nypost.com said eight Red Sox tickets were given to subscribers as an incentive. The Yankees have not divulged a price point at this time but you can expect it to be about the same as the Red Sox.

Marchand noted that the New York Mets network, SNY, does not expect to get into the DTC market until the earliest next year. SNY and other local sports networks are trying to determine the demand. Most households subscribe to either cable, YouTube TV, Direct TV, Hulu or one of the many other streaming providers. This is a big advantage for those that just want to watch their Bronx Bombers.

