Team USA in Hard Fought Battle, Defeats Canada 1-0 in OT

It was a record crowd and an electricity rarely seen inside the Adirondack Bank Center as 4,017 fans packed-in to see Team USA and Canada skate to a 0-0 tie in regulation in their final preliminary game at the IIHF Women's World Championships in Utica. The American's would ultimately win the game 1-0 in OT.

Here's how we ended up there.

The U.S. enjoyed back-to-back power play opportunities in the second period after Canada was tagged for a pair of illegal hits. Canada's defense was rock solid as Hannah Bilka (Coppell, Texas) eyed a one-goal lead when she jumped on a rebound on the edge of the crease but was denied by the quick glove of goalie Desbiens.

Then, It was Canada's turn on the power play at the end of the 2nd period after Team USA received minor penalties for hooking and delaying the game, heading into the final third down a skater. The U.S. went back on the penalty kill at 15:45 in the third period. Kendall Coyne Schofield (Palos Heights, Ill.) created a shorthanded chance after she poked the puck away from a Canadian defender on the U.S. blueline and shot up the ice. She dished a pass to Hilary Knight (Sun Valley, Idaho) as she came down the slot but she was also denied by Desbiens.

With the game scoreless after 60 minutes, the U.S. and Canada headed to overtime.

Team USA finally scored at 3:38 into the overtime on a three-on-one as Caroline Harvey (Salem, N.H.) set her up in the slot where she ripped a shot, finally breaking Desbiens' line of defense. The win gives Team USA the top seed in Group A, meaning they'll play a team to be determined at 8:30 PM on Thursday at the Adirondack Bank Center.

GAME NOTES FROM IIHF: Aerin Frankel (Chappaqua, N.Y.) was named the U.S. Player of the Game... The U.S. outshot Canada 30-26... The U.S. was 0-4 on the power play while Canada was 0-3... Tonight's attendance was 4,017, a sellout and a new ice hockey attendance record for the Adirondack Bank Center.

