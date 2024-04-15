IIHF World Championship: Team USA vs. Finland Photo Gallery
USA takes on Finland during a 2024 International Ice Hockey Federation’s Women’s World Semi final Championship game at the Adirondack Bank Center on Saturday, April 13, 2024 in Utica, New York. USA won the match 5-0. (PHOTO BY NANCY L. FORD )
Photos from the IIHF Women's World Championship in Utica, NY
The best Olympic women's hockey teams in the world are competing in the IIHF world Championships in Utica, NY, from April 3 - 14th. Here are some of the photos making waves at the tournament/
Gallery Credit: NANCY L. FORD
