Get your red solo cups ready. Country is coming to town when Toby Keith hits the Adirondack Bank Center in 2020.

Toby Keith 'Country Comes to Town' tour is in Utica Thursday June 4th. Tickets are $79 and go on sale Friday, December 13th at 10am at the Adirondack Bank Center box office, online at empirestatetix.com, or by calling 315-790-9070.

Pre-sale tickets will be available Wednesday, December 11th at 10am.

Toby Keith joins Dierks Bently, Alabama, Justin Moore and Christ Young - the other country acts who've graced the stage at the Adirondack Bank Center.

Who will join Toby? The opening act is still be worked on. When it's confirmed, we'll let you know.

Learn more at Adkbankcenter.com or TobyKeith.com.