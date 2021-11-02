Today is Election Day as voters head to the polls across the state.

While there are no statewide of federal races on the ballot this year, there are a number of key local races.

Although the results are unofficial the predicted winners are listed in bold.

Supreme Court - Fifth Judicial District

Anthony Brindisi (D) 76,640

Danielle Fogel (R) 96,926

Oneida County Court Judge:

Jason Flemma (R) 26,321

Karen Stanislaus (D) 13,455

Utica

Utica Common Council (3 seats)

Samantha Colosimo-Testa (R) 3,805

Frank DiBrango, Jr. (D) 4,065

Mark Williamson (R) 3,161

Jack Lomedico (D) 3,014

Sparkle Anthony (D) 2,266

Ward 1

Katie Aiello (D) 239

Paul DePietro (R) 119

Ward 2

Robert Burmaster II (D) 341

Amy Jennings (WW) 121

Ward 3

Celeste Friend (D) 1,083

Richard Tomaino, Jr. (R) 862

Ward 4

Frank Meola (D) 803

John Mirante (R) 221

Ward 5

Delvin Moody (D) 309

Vincent Donnelly (R) 148

New Hartford

Town Clerk

Cheryl Jassak-Huther (R) 3,107

Richard Woodland, Jr. (D) 2,492

Town Highway Superintendent

Richard Sherman (R) 3,296

(R) 3,296 Vincent Pristera (D) 2,511

For the rest of the Oneida County races and for results after 9:00, visit ocgov.net.

For results from Herkimer County, visit herkimercounty.org and from Madison County, madisoncountyny.gov.

