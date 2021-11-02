Election 2021
Today is Election Day as voters head to the polls across the state.
While there are no statewide of federal races on the ballot this year, there are a number of key local races.
Although the results are unofficial the predicted winners are listed in bold.
Supreme Court - Fifth Judicial District
Anthony Brindisi (D) 76,640
Danielle Fogel (R) 96,926
Oneida County Court Judge:
Jason Flemma (R) 26,321
Karen Stanislaus (D) 13,455
Utica
Utica Common Council (3 seats)
Samantha Colosimo-Testa (R) 3,805
Frank DiBrango, Jr. (D) 4,065
Mark Williamson (R) 3,161
Jack Lomedico (D) 3,014
Sparkle Anthony (D) 2,266
Ward 1
- Katie Aiello (D) 239
- Paul DePietro (R) 119
Ward 2
- Robert Burmaster II (D) 341
- Amy Jennings (WW) 121
Ward 3
- Celeste Friend (D) 1,083
- Richard Tomaino, Jr. (R) 862
Ward 4
- Frank Meola (D) 803
- John Mirante (R) 221
Ward 5
- Delvin Moody (D) 309
- Vincent Donnelly (R) 148
New Hartford
Town Clerk
- Cheryl Jassak-Huther (R) 3,107
- Richard Woodland, Jr. (D) 2,492
Town Highway Superintendent
- Richard Sherman (R) 3,296
- Vincent Pristera (D) 2,511
For the rest of the Oneida County races and for results after 9:00, visit ocgov.net.
For results from Herkimer County, visit herkimercounty.org and from Madison County, madisoncountyny.gov.