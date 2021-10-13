Here Are Upcoming Dates For Early Voting and Election Day
It may not be nearly as exciting as last year's election, but the upcoming election features 5 NYS propositions and some important local races. So, when is early voting and which day is election day in our area?
Early voting begins on October 23rd, and runs through October 31. Election Day is the first Tuesday of November, which means this year's general election falls on Tuesday, November 2. Voting on Election Day runs from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.. Check your county's Board of Elections website for times and locations for early voting.
There are some key races in the region, as well as some important local county, village and town races.
Oneida County has one open Family Court Judge seat which is being sought after by Republican Jason Flemma and Democrat Karen Stanislaus. The 5th District Supreme Court Justice seat is open this year and Utica's Anthony Brindisi is taking on former Utican, Danielle Fogel of Syracuse. The 5th Judicial District covers Oneida, Herkimer, Lewis, Onondaga, Jefferson, and Oswego counties. Sample ballots are available here for Oneida County and here for Herkimer County.
There are 5 important NYS propositions on this year's ballot. 3 proposition include voting laws, one includes the right clean air, water and the environment and the other involves modifying the redistricting process.
