Here Are Upcoming Dates For Early Voting and Election Day

It may not be nearly as exciting as last year's election, but the upcoming election features 5 NYS propositions and some important local races. So, when is early voting and which day is election day in our area?

Early voting begins on October 23rd, and runs through October 31. Election Day is the first Tuesday of November, which means this year's general election falls on Tuesday, November 2. Voting on Election Day runs from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.. Check your county's Board of Elections website for times and locations for early voting.

There are some key races in the region, as well as some important local county, village and town races.

Oneida County has one open Family Court Judge seat which is being sought after by Republican Jason Flemma and Democrat Karen Stanislaus. The 5th District Supreme Court Justice seat is open this year and Utica's Anthony Brindisi is taking on former Utican, Danielle Fogel of Syracuse. The 5th Judicial District covers Oneida, Herkimer, Lewis, Onondaga, Jefferson, and Oswego counties. Sample ballots are available here for Oneida County and here for Herkimer County.

There are 5 important NYS propositions on this year's ballot. 3 proposition include voting laws, one includes the right clean air, water and the environment and the other involves modifying the redistricting process.

Board of elections.

Board of elections

61 Amazing Snapshots of Utica's Most Unique Boilermaker Ever The 2021 Utica Boilermaker Road Race will go down in the history books as one of the most unique, with an all-vaccinated field running the 5K and 15K on October 10th, without elite runners, and with thousands of regular participants sitting this one out because of COVID. The excitement this year was special and exclusive and there was no shortage of it, as seen through the lens of award winning photo-journalist Nancy L. Ford of Utica. Here are 61 awesome photos featuring some of the best moments from this year's race.

9 New Favorites from the New Menu at Utica's 72 Tavern and Grill The 72 Tavern and Grill, a Utica, NY sports bar and restaurant connected to the Adirondack Bank Center, has now re-opened after an 18-month COVID-19 shutdown. The grand reopening has featured previous favorites from the previous menu, and some new updated menu items. Here are photos taken by photographer Nancy L. Ford of some of our favorites tasted during the restaurant's soft opening.