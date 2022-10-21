Looks Like Tom Brady Isn’t Leaving the NFL For a While

The Buffalo Bills are on a bye week and won't play their next game until next Sunday, October 30th against the Green Bay Packers; which just happens to be on Sunday Night Football at Highmark Stadium.

The biggest rival for the Bills right now might be the Kansas City Chiefs, even though they are not in the AFC East. The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots remain heated rivals, especially New England.

The biggest player villain in Buffalo sports (outside of Jack Eichel and maybe Matthew Tkachuk), is without a doubt Tom Brady.

Brady has been in the NFL for 22 years and is 45 years old. He has been a thorn in the side of every team, but no more so than the Bills and is universally hated by Bills Mafia.

After a brief retirement this February and March, Brady came out of retirement to play again for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

I think most of us may have assumed this season would be the last hoorah for Brady; with potentially next season as the last one. However, it looks like Brady is well on his way to playing past 50 if he had it his way.

During a press conference on Thursday, Brady said that retirement is not on his mind.

This came after discussion came up that he wouldn't finish out the season.

I still have doubts he plays until he's 50. That would be unrealistic in my opinion, and will require him playing five more seasons after 2022...

Still, it appears Tom Brady does not want to leave the game of football anytime soon.

