I feel like any time I run into someone who has never been to our great state, they automatically assume I'm from somewhere close to New York City. "Oh, how great is it to have one of the coolest places close to you?" I mean, it is pretty cool, but is also close to five hours away from where we live.

Alas, New York consists of other places that are no where close to the city. To be totally honest, some that are so completely opposite from New York City that it's actually comical to think they exist in the same state.

There's this website called Road Snacks and they conducted some research on which places in New York are the most boring. They used data from the U.S. Census and based on that, were able to curate a list of the most boring places in our state.

The factors that went into the decision include the following:

% of Population Over 35 (higher is more boring)

% of Married Household (higher is more boring)

Average Age (higher is more boring)

% of Households With Kids (higher is more boring)

% of Households with People Over 65 (higher is more boring)

Population density (lower is more boring)

For this list, we used every New York city that qualified for our rankings based on having a population of at least 5,000 residents. This keeps us from prejudicing our rankings by including very small pockets of retired people.

Are you curious if any towns near us make the list? Here's the funny thing: THEY ARE NOT.

The list of the most boring towns according to this data is the following:

10. North Hills, New York - Nassau County

9. Kings Point, New York - Nassau County

8. Hastings-On-Hudson, New York - Westchester County

7. Airmont, New York - Rockland County

6. East Hills, New York - Nassau County

5. Chestnut Ridge, New York - Rockland County

4. Croton-On-Hudson, New York - Westchester County

3. Irvington, New York - Westchester County

2. Rye Brook, New York - Westchester County

1. Briarcliff Manor, New York - Westchester County

Does anyone else see a pattern here or is it just me? Clearly, Upstate New York was not considered in this data and to be honest with you, we all know that there's plenty indications that our towns here are WAY more boring.

That's why we asked you: where do you think are some of the most boring places around us? We got the following responses. Do you agree with the list below more than the one provided?

What Towns Do You Think Are Most Boring in Upstate New York? We asked you the question and here's the most popular responses we received!

