Top New York Lawmaker Calls For Gov. Cuomo’s Resignation

(AP) -- The Democratic leader of New York’s Senate called for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign amid mounting allegations of sexual harassment and undercounting COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins added her voice to a growing number of Cuomo’s foes and allies who believe the three-term Democrat should step down.

It comes after Cuomo had said earlier Sunday he would not step down.

Cuomo said the next six months will determine how successfully New York emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo’s workplace conduct has been under intense scrutiny in recent days as several women have publicly told of feeling sexually harassed, or at least made to feel demeaned and uncomfortable by him.

The state’s attorney general is investigating.

