‘Topping Off’ Ceremony Held At Cree’s New Facility In Marcy

A “topping off” ceremony was held today at Cree/Wolfspeed’s new state-of-the art, silicon carbide manufacturing facility on the SUNY Poly campus in Marcy.

Empire State Development’s Acting President and CEO Eric Gertler joined officials from Cree and local leaders in commemorating the placement of the final steel beam atop the new fab plant.

"As we continue to fight our way through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cree| Wolfspeed Mohawk Valley Fab is going to be key to the success of Oneida County's economic recovery. One of the few bright spots during this difficult time has been working with Gregg Lowe and the team at Cree, watching the phenomenal progress taking place in Marcy and knowing that the positive transformation of our region is within reach," said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente.



The ceremony symbolizes a major construction milestone for the project, which remains on schedule for production to begin in 2022.

Cree is committed to creating 600 jobs within eight years.