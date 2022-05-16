There has been a rising concern about how the people who live in the Masten Park, Kingsley, and surrounding neighborhoods will be able to get food since the Tops Friendly Market there is closed. The deadly mass shooting carried out by Payton Gendron of Conklin, New York, on Saturday, May 15, 2022, killed 10 people. The victims include a retired Buffalo Police officer working as a security guard and a 32-year-old woman. Three people were also injured in the racially-motivated attack.

The tragedy has far-reaching implications. Thirteen families will never be the same. Neighborhoods and a community have been changed forever. And people who rely on the local Tops for groceries, medication, check cashing and other products and services now have limited options. To many people, it might not seem like a 'big deal' that the store is temporarily closed. Many of us are able to hop in our car and drive to another grocery store. But for the elderly and those who take public transportation, it's not so easy. Not to mention, many areas of the city are considered 'food deserts,' where there isn't an abundance of food available.

Tops Will Provide A Shuttle To Another Store

Photo by Nico Smit on Unsplash

Tops will provide a shuttle bus from the neighborhood surrounding the store on Jefferson Ave, which was the site of the mass shooting, to the location on Elmwood Avenue. A spokesperson for the Western New York-based grocery chain said,

While the Tops location at Jefferson Avenue will remain closed until further notice, we are steadfast in our commitment to serving every corner of our community as we have for the past 60 years. Knowing the importance of this location and serving families on the east side of the city, we have taken immediate steps to ensure our neighbors are able to meet their grocery and pharmacy needs by providing free bus shuttle service starting today.

The schedule today is from 10am – 5pm and then beginning tomorrow, Monday from 10am – 7pm daily from Jefferson Ave & Riley St. to the nearby Tops on Elmwood Ave.

We are also working closely with Council Member Ulysees Wingo Sr., who represents the Masten District, to provide free food and supplies to our neighbors via the Resource Council of WNY at 347 East Ferry St. in Buffalo.

Tomorrow there will be a Peace, Love & Power event.

Provided by MVP (used with permission)

