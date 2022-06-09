The tragic hate crime that left 10 people dead and 3 people injured at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo has also left the community without a major grocery store. The area is currently a food desert after the grocery store closed indefinitely. Not only was it an active crime scene, but it also is a reminder of the horrific crime that devastated a community.

WIVB is reporting that Tops' president John Persons says the Western New York chain has plans to reopen the store by the end of July. Persons says the store is will be completely renovated before shoppers are allowed back in.

Tops has collected more than $1.55 million for the victims of the mass shooting. On May 25, 2022, it announced the steering committee for the funds,

Tops Markets and the National Compassion Fund, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit that distributes charitable contributions in the aftermath of mass casualty crimes, today announced the co-chairs of the Buffalo-community Steering Committee. This committee will be led by Reverend Mark Blue, pastor of Second Baptist Church in Lackawanna and President of the Buffalo NAACP and Paul Vukelic, President and CEO of Try-It Distributing.

FeedMore WNY Will Distribute Food At Johnnie B. Wiley Through July 8

With Tops remaining closed for another month and a half, FeedMore WNY has stepped up and will continue emergency food distributions. Each week anyone in need of food due to the mass shooting or for any other reason can pick up emergency distributions:

- Every Wednesday, through July 6, from 3 to 7 pm at Resource Council of WNY

- Every Friday, through July 8, from 3 to 7 pm at Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion.

FeedMore also works with other food pantries located within a mile of the Tops:

• St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room, 1298 Main St., (716) 882-3360

• Coldspring Community Foundation, 234 Glenwood Ave., (716) 310-3541

• Refuge Temple Church, 943 Jefferson Ave., (716) 886-2199

• Humboldt Parkway Baptist Church, 790 Humboldt Parkway, (716) 896-4363

• Group Ministries, 1333 Jefferson Ave., (716) 259-8039

• Joseph Project Mobile Food Pantry, 449 Masten Ave., (716) 854-1001

• Urban Christian Ministries, 967 Jefferson Ave., (716) 882-9472

• Upper Room Church of God in Christ, 131 Florida St., (716) 884-2512

• Catholic Charities – Rich Street Food Pantry, 930 Genesee St., (716) 314-7050

• Network of Religious Communities, 1272 Delaware Ave., (716) 882-7705

• Missionary Outreach Calvary, 1184 Genesee St., (716) 895-3642

If you are in need of food, but are unable to pick it up, please contact FeedMore for home delivery at (716) 822-2002.

If you would like to contribute to FeedMore WNY, you can donate food and resources at the FeedMore WNY warehouse located at 91 Holt St. in Buffalo, from 8 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday, and from 8 am to noon on Saturday. Donations can be made online at www.feedmorewny.org or by calling FeedMore WNY at (716) 822-2002.

