Tornadoes Possible For New York State

It was a beautiful Friday and Saturday across much of New York State. The first half of the weekend brought sunshine and warm temperatures, which saw mid-80’s for some regions on Saturday afternoon.

But with summertime weather comes the threat of summertime thunderstorms.

Get our free mobile app

Sunday morning has seen rainfall for Western and Central New York. It’s not even close to being over yet as well, as the weather will likely turn more severe.

According to the National Weather Service, there is now an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms for much of New York State today, especially Western and Central New York.

Heavy downpours, large hail and damaging winds will be the story but there is also the risk for isolated tornadoes in the enhanced severe weather zone.

The hail produced could be one inch in diameter, while wind gusts could be 58 mph.

As for the risk of an isolated tornado, Jordyn Jenna of WIVB says that risk will be late today and into tonight for Sunday.

Make sure you have weather alerts for your phone, especially if you plan to be outside or driving this afternoon and into the evening. These storms could come in fast and pack a punch.

Also, me mindful of leaving dogs and other pets outside in this weather. The threat of hail and even an isolated tornado will not make this the run-of-the-mill thunderstorm.

As for Monday, we could see lingering showers in the morning. The worst part of Sunday should be after 5 pm and through much of the night.

See the 11 Worst Places To Live In NY [RANKED] Money Inc. has ranked the worst places to live in the Empire State based on crime, employment opportunities, local schools, and access to recreation. Here we will feature the 11 worst on the list, including one of our beloved Capital Region cities. Which is not a well-deserved honor!

These Are The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in New York State From the National Insurance Crime Bureau , here are the top ten models of cars reported stolen in New York State in 2021.