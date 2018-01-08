A Vienna man is facing a Felony charge following a snowmobile theft in the Hamlet of North Bay.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, the alleged theft took place around 4:30 a.m. on Friday at a residence on Route 49.

Town of Vienna DPW workers observed the stolen snowmobile being towed by a vehicle on Mulholland Road, while in the process of plowing. The location the snowmobile was taken to was discovered after following the tracks it left behind in the snow.

Authorities ultimately arrested 19-year-old Cody Burk after it was discovered he had possession of and disassembled the snowmobile in the garage of his Dixon Road residence.

Deputies then secured the pieces of the snowmobile and transported Burk to the Camden Field Office where he was charged with Felony Criminal Possession of Stolen Property. He was issued an appearance ticket to the Town of Vienna Court at a later date.