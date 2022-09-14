It’s Back! Toys ‘R’ Us Is Officially Now Open At Crossgates Mall!

If today feels a little more magical than usual, full of whimsy and joy, maybe its because a much beloved toy store has officially made its comeback to the Capital Region! When Toys 'R' Us filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and closed up their stores across Upstate New York and the rest of the country, very few figured we'd ever see them again.

Then earlier this year rumors began to fly, followed by an official announcement. Never count Geoffrey the Giraffe out, because now, and even ahead of the holiday season, Toys 'R' Us is back in the middle of an unlikely place.

Welcome Back, Geoffrey!

A brand management company called WHP Global bought the rights to Toys 'R' Us and partnered with Macy's to sell the toys online. That partnership has been so successful that Toys 'R' Us announced they are opening up physical shops inside of every Macy's in the US.

The Toys 'R' Us section in most Macy's, like the one in Crossgates, will be about 1,000 square feet. There is opportunity for expansion throughout the holidays to make more room for kids and toys, alike - up to 3,000 square feet.

What's An Opening Without A Party?

Macy's Toys "R" Us Getty Images for Macy's, Inc. loading...

While the new Crossgates location is open now, all of the new Toys 'R' Us showcases in Macy's will throw a nine-day party with in-store events for families with giveaways and showcases from toy favorites, like Barbie and LEGO, starting next month on October 15.

Since every Macy's will receive a Toys 'R' Us section, Colonie Center is also due for one. There's no official open date for the Capital Region's second stop, but it should be open by next month.

