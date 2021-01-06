Another large retailer inside Sangertown Square Mall will be closing their doors for good.

According to the Utica OD, a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notification was sent out to several individuals on Tuesday.

There will be a “plant closing,” as defined by WARN, at the Macy’s store at Sangertown Square, New Hartford, New York 13413,” said Allison Johnson, senior director of colleague support operations for Macy’s, in a letter to the relevant parties in New Hartford. “The entire plant will close. Job eliminations are expected to be permanent and are scheduled to occur between April 6 and April 19, 2021.”

The WARN notices were emailed to affected employees Tuesday, Johnson said.

The string of closures are part of Macy's three-year plan to close one-fifth of its stores or roughly 125 locations, which was first announced in February 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic led to temporary store closures starting in mid-March. They weren't part of the first round of closures, but unfortunately made the list this time around.

Macy's is one of the anchor stores located in Sangertown Square. The notice of their closure comes just months after former anchor store, JCPenney, closed their doors.

At some closing locations, liquidation sales have already started. The rest will start later this month. It is unsure when the Sangertown Square location will be beginning to mark down items for clearance.