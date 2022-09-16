Be A Toys ‘R’ Us Kid Again! Iconic Store Now Open In Upstate New York

You can finally relive a piece of your childhood with your own kids again.

Toys 'R' Us is finally back in Upstate New York, but it may look a little different than before. They aren't in their own store and they don't have their old spot in New Hartford. But the good news, they ARE here in Upstate New York.

Macy's has opened up a Toys 'R' Us section at their location in Crossgrates Mall in Albany. Though it may be a slight hike for Central New Yorkers to get to, at least its open just in time for the holiday shopping season.

The company has gotten a new life largely thanks to a brand management group called WHP Global. They bought the rights to Toys 'R' Us back when the company went over and hooked up a deal with Macy's.

The plan was originally to sell online, but it became SO popular that they are reopening in select Macy's across the United States. There was no shot in one coming to Central New York, but luckily Crossgates mall isn't too far away.

To make things even better, Toys 'R' Us is throwing a welcome back party to celebrate. The nine-day event will feature different in-store events, multiple giveaways, and showcases of your favorite toys.

