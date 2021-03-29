Traffic Alert: Route 8 Bridge Ramp Closures Will Not Take Place
Due to strong winds, the State Department of Transportation says the ramp closures for the replacement of the Route 8 bridge in New Hartford will not take place today.
The DOT says motorists traveling through the Route 5/8 /12 interchange can expect to see long-term ramp closures starting Tuesday.
Long- Term Ramp Closures:
- Route 5/8/12 southbound to Route 8 southbound.
- Route 8 northbound to Route 5/8/12 southbound.
- Route 5/8/12 northbound to Route 840 westbound.
Campion Road access to Routes 5/8/12 northbound will also be closed to through traffic.
