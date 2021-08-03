Trail of 7000 Illuminated Hand Carved Pumpkins is a Must See in New York

A trail of thousands of illuminated hand-carved pumpkins, all set to music, is a must-see in New York this fall.

The annual Great Jack-o-Lantern Blaze is the biggest, most electrifying fall event and it's back for 2021, lighting up two magical locations,

Stroll through an 18th-century landscape and discover a breathtaking display of more than 7,000 jack o’ lanterns, with synchronized lighting and music, all designed and hand-carved at the historic Van Cortlandt Manor in the Hudson Valley or at Old Bethpage Village Restoration on Long Island.

The huge spectacular takes more than 1,000 volunteers to scoop, carve, and light the pumpkins that can be viewed and heard with original music playing throughout the trail.

New for 2021, the New York City skyline will receive the pumpkin treatment and you can take a stroll under the sea in the River of Light.

The annual Jack-O-Lantern Blaze is scheduled for September 17 through November 21 in the Hudson Valley. The Long Island event will run from September 22 through November 7.

Capacity will be limited due to COVID-19 at both locations. Visitors who are unvaccinated must wear a mask and everyone is being asked to practice social distancing. Reservations are required and tickets must be purchased in advance.

Tickets start at $24 and must be pre-purchased for a specific day and time. Tickets will not be available at the gate. New this year is the FLEX ticket, providing access to Blaze on any night, in any time slot, even if it's sold out. Flex tickets start at $59 and include a snack and beverage of your choice. Only a handful of FLEX tickets will be available. Tickets go on sale online starting August 17.

All proceeds from the Great Jack-O-Lantern Blaze support the programs of Historic Hudson Valley, a non-profit education organization.

Get more details at Pumpkinblaze.org.

Trail of 7000 Hand Carved Pumpkins is a Must See in New York The Great Jack-o-Lantern Blaze is an electrifying event you must see this Fall.

Before Fall, Have a Summer Adventure or Two in New York State