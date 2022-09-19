Corn Mazes, Apples, Mums and More! Fall Fun Has Arrived in Camden, NY

With temps starting to cool down in Central New York, we know what that means. Summer is slowly starting to come to a close and we are on to celebrating the next season, Fall.

We live in such a wonderful place to be able to celebrate all of the things fall has to offer. Apple picking, corn mazes, pumpkins, mums. And, we're blessed to have some pretty incredible places locally to be able to do all of those things at. Some are a short drive away while others are in our back yard.

But in the typical fashion of the new season ahead, a local farm has been preparing for that fall, Halloween fun, and are now open for the season.

According to Will's Cackleberry Castle Pumpkin Farm, "Happiness is Halloween" and that's been their motto year after year as they get ready to open for the fall to the public. Located in Camden between Oneida Lake and the Tug Hill Plateau, there's a fall activity for everyone.

HOURS FOR 2022 SEASON



Thursdays: 4 pm - 8:30 pm

Fridays: 4 pm - 9 pm

Saturdays: 10 am - 9 pm

Sundays: 10 am - 8 pm

Columbus Day: 10 am - 8 pm

Will's Cackleberry Castle Pumpkin Farm has some pretty great things for everyone of all ages:

We will have Halloween displays, Hayrides, Ms. Pumpkin, Bounce House, pumpkins, squash, apples, seasonal produce, cider, mums, fudge, pumpkin bread, pie, popcorn, donuts, hamburgers, hot dogs, maple syrup, honey, corn stalks, hay bales, and other novelty items for sale including t-shirts and sweatshirts.. There is several Halloween displays, lighted totem poles, a picnic area, and Mrs. Pumpkin will be talking to all visitors.

Ah yes, Mrs. Pumpkin - a Halloween/Fall legend in Central New York.

Don't forget that parking and admission into the farm are both free, which is pretty incredible considering the cost of everything nowadays.

What's your favorite part about the Fall season?

