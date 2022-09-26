Enjoy Upstate New York’s Fall Season At The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest
You know it's fall time in Upstate New York when you're able to head out and have family fun at the Oneida Fall Fest.
The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest will take place on Saturday October 1st from Noon to 4PM at the Oneida Parks and Recreation Center located at 217 Cedar Street in Oneida. The festival has been trying the last few weeks to gather over 1,000 pumpkins to be on display at the festival.
Your family can enjoy some of the following activities:
Pumpkin Races
Vendors!
Food Trucks
Live Music
Photographer (OMH Images) on hand for family photos
Face Painting
Antique Tractors
Touch-A-Truck!!!!
Bounce Houses (Airtime Inflatables & Event Rentals)
Pumpkin decorating and Rock Painting
Cornhole games
Pumpkin Tic-Tac-Toe!"
All sorts of family fun awaits you!
Enjoy Family Fun At This Upstate New York Fall Festival
Lincoln Davies is hosting Fall Festival Weekends from September 17th through Sunday, October 2nd. You'll be able to shop and browse all sorts of other local businesses and vendors who offer family fun each weekend. The cost is affordable too, it's only $6 for adults and $4 for kids. With plenty of activities for all ages, each weekend is a nice way to settle into Fall with some family fun.
This weekend is the final weekend, and a celebration too. It's the 150th birthday celebration:
Sept 30th, Oct 1st, and 2nd | 150th Birthday Weekend
Friday, Sept 30th:
" Night Maze 6-9pm
Saturday, Oct. 1st:
" Day Maze 11am-6pm
" Night Maze 6-9pm
Sunday, Oct. 2nd:
" Day Maze 11am-4pm
You can read more info online here.
32 Unique Pumpkin Patches To Check Out This Fall Across New York State
Trail of 7000 Hand Carved Pumpkins is a Must See in New York
Step Inside New York Pumpkin Farm Named One of Best in the Country