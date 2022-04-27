Trenton Falls Scenic Trail Finally Opens For First Time in Two Years

For the first time in several years, the majestic Trenton Falls scenic trails will be open once again. But only for one weekend in May.

Sections of the scenic trails open only twice a year. Once in the spring and once again in the fall. However, it's been closed since the coronavirus pandemic hit. There were plans to open the trails last fall but not enough people volunteered to help.

Scenic Trails Open in May

This year the Trenton Falls scenic trails will be open on May 14th and 15th. A section from the high falls to the dam will not be open though due to damage from rock slides over the years. "It will most likely never be open again unless someone with deep pockets comes to the rescue," Holland Patent historian Michael Parker said. "But the rest of the trails are a great treat."

Two Trails

There are two paths you can hike along Trenton Falls. The main trail leads to the Hydro Dam overlook. The secondary trails allow you to experience nature and scenic vistas along the gorge with informational panels at points of historical interest.

Organizers are having a hard time finding volunteers to keep the trails open. If you'd like to volunteer during the May 14/15 weekend you can call the Town of Trenton at 315-896-2664.

Trenton Falls History

John Sherman discovered Trenton Falls in 1805. He built a resort for the upper class but the was later destroyed and power companies took over, closing the falls to the public for 100 years, according to Wikipedia.

"Utica Electric Light & Power Company received the Hotel and surrounding land in 1897. Because of the creation of hydroelectric powerhouse and the dam in 1899, the City of Utica, New York was able to receive electricity from Trenton Falls in 1901."

The falls were used to produce hydro-generated electricity beginning in the early twentieth century and continue to do so today.

