Cuomo Says It’s Time To Reimagine New York

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the number of new COVID-19 cases in New York hospitals have decreased.

Cuomo says yesterday it was 659. New hospitalizations had been in the 900’s last week.

Cuomo says there were 230 coronavirus deaths on Monday, which was up a bit from the day before.

The governor says as we prepare to re-open, we have the opportunity to reimagine and build a better education system.

Cuomo also says health care needs to improve in the state.

And he said the national debate over when to re-open boils down to the value placed on people’s lives.