Fun For Everyone! Annual Tugboat Parade Returning To Upstate NY

The Town of Waterford is proud to welcome back the 22nd Annual Tugboat Roundup, their annual event bringing in tugboat enthusiasts from all over to the beautiful Hudson River.

The festival originally began back in 1999, being held every year with the exception of 2011 and 2020. This was the year following Hurricane Irene and the year of the pandemic.

The Tugboat Roundup is a day of fun for everyone. It features a wide assortment of things to do.

Tug Parade

Tug Tour

Boat Rides

Tug Talks

Competitions

Fireworks

Children's Activities

Vendors

Food

And So Much More!

The Festival kicks off with a tugboat parade up the Hudson River. The parade will leave Albany at around 3:30PM on Friday, September 9th. Spectators can watch the boats pass through several accessible riverfronts, including Menands, Watervliet, Green Island, Troy, and Cohoes.

The parade will then reach Waterford and all tugboats, workboats, and vessels will dock. This is when all crews, tugboat enthusiasts, and visitors will gather to celebrate the heritage of the Northeast Inland Waterways.

The Tugboat Roundup also celebrates a tug of the year for each festival. This year's recipient is the J.Arnold Witte, which was proudly built by Donjon Marine.

The festival is free to attend for everyone of all ages on Friday, September 9th. You can view the full events schedule by visiting their official website.

