Turning Stone Adding Big Shows like Chelsea Handler, More

The Turning Stone Resort and Casino is making even more noise for the 25th Anniversary Celebration with the additional of a top headlining comedian coming in the Spring. Chelsea Handler, comedian, television host, and New York Times best-selling author, has joined the lineup for Turning Stone. Handler will perform at the Event Center on May 11, and tickets go on sale Thursday, October 26 at 10 am.

Chelsea Handler is one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. After a strong seven-year run as the host of E!’s top-rated Chelsea Lately, a tenure in which she was the only female late-night talk show host on-air, she launched her documentary series Chelsea Does followed by her talk show Chelsea on Netflix in 2016. She has penned six best-selling books, five of which have reached #1 on the New York Times Bestseller list, including 2019’s Life Will Be the Death of Me. She will executive produce and star in a TV adaptation of the book under her production banner, Chelsea Handler Productions.

In 2022, Handler made her return to Netflix with her critically acclaimed comedy special Revolution. It follows the success of her 2020 HBO Max comedy special Evolution, which earned Chelsea a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. In 2021, she launched her iHeart Radio advice podcast, Dear Chelsea, and embarked on the Vaccinated and Horny Tour, bringing her sensational stand-up set to 90+ cities with 115 shows across North America and winning “The Comedy Act of 2021” at the People’s Choice Awards.

Tickets for Handler’s May 11th show at Turning Stone go on sale Thursday, October 26 for TS Rewards Members and public on-sale is Friday, October 27 both at 10:00 a.m. Guests can purchase tickets online at Ticketmaster.

Handler is just fine of the big shows currently schedule to play Turning Stone. The local casino resort has announced a series of legendary headline shows this year with many more to come, according to the TSRC.

● Sunday, November 12: Comedy duo Steve Martin and Martin Short

● Sunday, November 19: Holiday show with award-winning singer Kristin Chenoweth

● Thursday, December 7: Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland

● Saturday, December 9: Multi-platinum singer Aaron Lewis

Turning Stone opened 25 years ago and is now New York State's most profitable casino resort.

