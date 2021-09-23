Turning Stone Welcomes Iconic Locally Owned Clothing Shop Adding 2nd Location

When you mention clothing stores, very few have this kind of luster. Luckily now a drive out to downtown Syracuse won't be necessary.

If you're going to get suited up, Mr. Shop is definitely a known retailer that will make sure you're looking nice and spiffy. After decades in business, the popular clothing store is excited to add its second location at Turning Stone. For them, this is a location that just makes perfect sense.

While not everyone who attends the casino is necessarily dressed to the nines, many of the people who spend an extended amount of time from out of the area are. Add that to the stellar reputation the business has with locals and it is a recipe for success for Mr. Shop and Turning Stone alike.

“We have seen from the success of The Commons that the unique boutique shopping experience resonates with our guests and the opening of Mr. Shop at Turning Stone will be another welcomed addition to our roster of world-class amenities,” said Oneida Indian Nation Representative and Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO Ray Halbritter.

This is just one of many things Turning Stone has been doing to better the already great experience while at the Casino. One of those things was announcing the opening of the new 7 Kitchens Buffet just a few short months ago. Mr. Shop will open the doors for the new second location on October 1st.

