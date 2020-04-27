Two Arrested in LF Apartment Building Fire That Killed 1

Two woman face felony Arson charges in connection with a fire an apartment building in Little Falls in early January that displaced more than a dozen people and killed one.

Little Falls police have charged Patricia Nethaway, 48, and Amber Roche, 37, each with Arson in the second degree in connection with the blaze at 8 West Main Street. Police say Nethaway was a resident of the apartment buiding at the time of the fire. Both are being held in the Herkimer County Jail, police said.

A 60-year-old resident of the building, Timothy 'Nimmer' Regan, was killed. Police said his injuries resulted from 'fire exposure'.

Police say more than 20 others were safely removed from the building, with most injuries were limited to smoke inhalation, police said.