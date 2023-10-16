Two survivors of deadly fire at hunting camp in the Adirondacks in Upstate NY had to travel several miles on a four-wheeler to call for help. Unfortunately, by the time fire fighters arrived it was too late to save two men who died in the massive blaze.

The incident happened at around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday and involved in a camp in Forestport, not far from the Oneida/Herkimer County line, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. It is believed the cause of the fire may be linked to a wood stove inside the camp, however, and investigation to determine the official cause is ongoing.

Two men, Joseph Funk, 64, of Gansevoort, NY and 78-year-old Thomas Dingmon of Middle Grove, NY were unable to escape the smoke and flames and were pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

close-up of flames from a fire rising Stockbyte/Think Stock loading...

Deputies say two survivors, 64-year-old Bruce Siergiey of Queensbury, NY and 63-year-old Michael Hastings of Fort Edward, NY were both able to get out of the burning cabin, but because of the camp's remote location they had to hop on a a four-wheeler and travel approximately 8-miles to the nearest residence to call for help.

Both Siergiey and Hastings had to be transported to area hospitals for significant burn injuries, deputies said.

The Forestport Fire Department along with STAR Ambulance, Boonville Ambulance, and the Old Forge Ambulance responded to the scene to extinguish the structure fire and transport the injured to the hospital.

The Top 25 Most Baffling UFO Sightings Reported in New York This Year When residents of the Empire State spot something unexplainable in the skies, they report it to the National UFO Reporting Center . There's been about 80 new sightings so far in 2023 that raised a few hackles.

NUFORC does investigate what people saw to determine if they actually witnessed alien activity or something else. Oftentime, these reports turn out to be false flags. For example; someone from NYC reported seeing a strange, square-like object in the sky on July 22. They provided a photo to NUFORC, who then ruled the person saw an "advertising banner behind a private aircraft."

However, there have been several creepy reports that couldn't be brushed off with a logical explanation. And some of these reports had photo or video evidence attached.

Scroll through New York's top 25 weirdest sightings of 2023.

8 Of The Most Haunted Bridges In New York State New York State has several haunted bridges, each with its own ghostly tales and legends. Here are 8 haunted bridges across the Empire State.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Top 10 Most Difficult New York Colleges To Get Into For 2024 For many New York high school seniors, the time has come to send in those college applications. If your senior is looking to stay in state, what schools offer the best chance of an acceptance letter?

Here's the Top 10 Most Difficult New York College To Get Into for 2024 thanks to Niche Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Which Dog Represents Your Central NY Hometown? Every city and town in Central New York has a dog breed that perfectly matches its personality. What is your hometown's true dog identity? Central NY is unique -- in that every city seemingly has its own unique personality and vibe. I recently moved to the area from Connecticut and have made a point to visit as many places as possible. What strikes me most is that every city and town feels very different from one another. They're not defined by their local attractions, but their overall character. And that got me thinking: Could I find a dog breed that could perfectly represent each and every city? The answer is an obvious yes. So buckle up and stretch out your scrolling finger to enjoy the dog slideshow. Gallery Credit: Megan