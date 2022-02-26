Two Arrested in Separate Prison Contraband Cases in New York

Two people were arrested by New York State Police in separate prison contraband cases near Batavia, New York on February 20, 2022.

Amherst Archer Arrested at Attica

An Amherst woman is charged after police say she brought contraband into a prison during a visit.

New York State Police say 26-year-old Alexis M. Archer of Amherst was arrested on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at approximately 12:48pm.

Troopers from the Warsaw barracks responded to the Attica Correctional Facility after being called by the Office of Special Investigations for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (NYSDOCCS OSI) who said that a visitor was in custody for allegedly bringing contraband into the prison.

She was turned over to the New York State Police and brought to the Warsaw barracks for processing. She was then issued an appearance ticket.

Archer is scheduled to answer the charges in the Town of Attica Court on March 7, 2022.

New York City Man Arrested at Wende

A New York City man is facing charges after police say he brought contraband into the Wende Correctional Facility.

Troopers from the New York State Police barracks in Alden arrested 27-year-old Shaking R. Robinson of New York, New York following an incident at the Wende Correctional Facility at approximately 1:55pm on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

According to a written release the NYSP says that they were called by NYSDOCCS OSI after a visitor, identified as Robinson, brought contraband into the prison. He was turned over to the New York State Police and brought to the Alden barracks for processing.

He is charged with Introducing Contraband into a Prison and Introducing Dangerous Contraband into a Prison in the 1st Degree. The latter charge is a Class D felony.

Robinson was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to answer charges in the Town of Alden Court of March 16, 2022.

In both cases the items that were allegedly brought into the prison were not immediately released by the New York State Police

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

