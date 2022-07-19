Cheektowaga Woman Charged with Bringing Drugs into Prison

An Erie County woman is under arrest, facing multiple charges, after police say she brought contraband into a prison.

The Office of Special Investigations for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision called New York State Police on Saturday, July 9, 2022 after officers from the Wende Correctional Facility say they found the woman to be holding contraband.

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Chavonne M. Saint Louis of Cheektowaga, New York was allegedly in possession of narcotics that they believe she intended to sell.

St. Louis was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession of a Narco Drug with Intent to Sell and Introducing Dangerous Contraband into a Prison. She was arraigned to Alden, New York and released.

She is scheduled to answer the charges in court on July 26, 2022.

