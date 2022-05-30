UPDATE: 05/302022 1713 Police say that the crowd that had gathered on Varick Street included nearly two hundred people.

A large canister of pepper spray was used to stop one fight. Authorities say spray may have also hit those close to the fight who would not disperse. No injuries were reported.

Police say that the incident was under control and the crowd had dispersed, for the most part, by 2:20am, i.e. less than an hour after police were called.

There were no weapons-related arrests and the fight which appears to have instigated the crowd began with a man and woman, who were each arrested separately. A woman was charged with Disorderly Conduct; the man was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest.

Several ancillary fights took place, but those ended. From an analysis of body cam footage and eyewitness accounts, the UPD says a couple hundred people appear to have been involved.

The majority of incidents took place with the large crowd situated along Varick Street between Edward Street and Cooper Street.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the escalation of the incident. Police say additional charges may be pending related to disorderly premise allegations against an alcohol-related facility in the area.

Original Story:

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Police are reviewing body camera footage and investigating an incident that involved a crowd of people in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident took place on Varick Street and several police cars were called to the scene at approximately 1:30am on May 29, 2022.

Utica Police Department Sergeant Michael Curley says a group in the roadway was "disorderly" and "officers were having great difficulty with moving the crowd due to the numbers present, and had to call in mutual aid from outside agencies. At approximately 2:15AM the crowd began to disperse at the situation was calmed sufficiently."

Two arrests were made; the specific nature of the charges has not yet been released. No other details are available at this time.

No specific physical injuries were reported and it is not known what caused the group to become disorderly in the first place.

Anyone who has information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call the Utica Police Department of Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

