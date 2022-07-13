Two teens are helping restore faith in humanity after stopping to help an elderly woman change her tire.

Crystal Dawn was pulling into a gas station in West Winfield when she noticed two young men getting a spare tire and equipment to change it from an elderly woman's car. "Afterward, they put everything back in her trunk as neat as they found it," shared Dawn. "As I get out and overhear them talking, I gather they don't know these two elderly women are currently stranded hours from both of their homes."

No Money Needed

One of the women in the car tried to hand the teens money as a thank you, but both refused to take it. They told her to use it to get her tire fixed and then explained how someone stopped to help one day when they were on the side of the road and they were only doing what they should do. "I thought she was going to cry as she hugged them both," shared Dawn.

To say I was so filled with love witnessing this moment would be an understatement. Thank you to whoever you are for putting a little bit more kindness into this world. Please be proud of what you did and what kind young men you are.

Alex & Dylan

The young men are Alex Arkema of West Winfield and his best friend Dylan who was visiting from North Carolina for Arkema's graduation. "Alex and Dylan have been best friends since preschool when Alex‘s father was stationed in North Carolina and we lived down the road from each other," said Alex's mom Tara. "After Alex‘s dad‘s retirement, we moved back to Central New York, where we are both from."

Kindness as Kids

Alex never thinks twice about lending a hand. He was actually at the station to gas up his parent's car before taking Dylan to the airport to fly back home to North Carolina. "I am so very proud to hear of his kindness even when he doesn’t know someone is watching," said Tara.

