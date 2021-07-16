Two Dead, Woman Charged With DWI In Madison County Crash

Two people are dead and a Madison County woman is charged with drunk driving after an accident Thursday night at the intersection of Route 31 and Old Orchard Road in the Town of Lenox.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year old Robert Scherl of Cicero was operating his motorcycle westbound on Route 31 at around 9:35 when Sara Lane of Lenox failed to yield the right of way while attempting to turn northbound onto Old Orchard Road and collided with the motorcycle.

Scherl was pronounced dead at the scene while a passenger on Scherl’s motorcycle, 27-year-old Marissa Danforth, was pronounced dead at Oneida City Hospital.

A subsequent investigation showed that Lane was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Lane is facing numerous charges, including DWI, aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault and reckless driving.

She was arraigned and is being held at the Madison County jail on $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.

Lane is scheduled to appear in the Town of Lenox Court on August 19.

Route 31 was closed between Lewis Point Road and North Main Street for several hours while Sheriff’s investigators conducted accident reconstruction. The roadway has since reopened.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by GLAS Ambulance, the Canastota Fire Department, Wampsville Fire Department, New York State Police, and the Madison County Office of Emergency Management.

The investigation is continuing.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to call (315) 366-2311 and speak with Investigator Paul.

