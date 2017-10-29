Two Local High School Football Teams Advance to the Dome

Two Local High School Football Teams Advance to the Dome

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The playoffs are set for Section III High School Football after post season play this weekend.

On Friday, Sauquoit lost a close game to Bishop Ludden, 33-21.  Dolgeville stayed undefeated with a win over Onondaga, 32-28.  Homer ended VVS's quest for another appearance at the Carrier Dome with a 34-0 win.  Whitesboro pulled off a stunning victory over East Syracuse Minoa, 20-19.

Both local teams will play at the Carrier Dome on Friday night.  Dolgeville plays Bishop Ludden at 5 p.m. in the class D championship game.   Whitesboro plays in the class A championship game at at 8 p.m. against Indian River.

