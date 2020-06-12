Two New Deaths And 20 New COVID-19 Cases In Oneida County

Oneida County is reporting 20 new positive COVID-19 cases, four of which are nursing home residents.

Two new fatalities are also being reported and one is nursing home-related.

There have now been a total of 1,218 coronavirus cases and 77 deaths in the county.

25 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County and three are admitted outside the county.

17 hospitalized patients are from nursing homes.

Here are the other county numbers as of 12:00 p.m. on Friday:

· 375 active positive cases

· 766 positive cases have been resolved.

· 29,567 total tests have been conducted.

· 28,349 total negative results.

· 441 under mandatory quarantine

· 291 under precautionary quarantine

· 11,715 total have been discharged from mandatory and precautionary quarantine.

There have also been two new possible public exposure, which you can find at ocgov.net.

County Executive Anthony Picente did not conduct a live briefing today.

Here is the updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard.