These Two New York Companies Made America’s Top 100 Large Employers List
Let's be honest- everyone knows New York is an incredible place to live. Did you know that the Empire State also has some of the best large employers in the country?
Forbes just came out with a list of America's Best Large Employers, and two New York companies landed in the Top 100.
How Did Forbes Come Up With This List?
Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile their list by surveying 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family and to nominate organizations other than their own.
Who Were The Winners For New York?
New York landed two different slots in the Top 25- Number 4, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center which was founded in 1884, and Number 24, Fujifilm Holdings America, with over 37,000 employees founded in 1934.
Meet Number 4- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center is currently the world’s oldest and largest private cancer center:
Today, we are one of 52 National Cancer Institute–designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, with state-of-the-art science flourishing side by side with clinical studies and treatment."
They are located at 1275 York Avenue, New York, NY. You can learn more about them online here.
Meet Number 24- Fujifilm Holdings America
Fujifilm Holdings America is no stranger to the Top 100 list. In the U.S., it's comprised of 21 affiliate companies across North and Latin America.
The company manufactures, markets and provides service for a broad spectrum of industries including photographic, medical imaging and informatics, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing. Industrial segments include data storage, electronic materials, chemicals, industrial testing products, and graphic arts products and services."
You can read more about them online here.
14 Nationally Known Companies You Didn’t Know Were From New York State
10 Cheapest Places To Live In New York In 2021
11 Ghost Towns In New York State You've Never Heard Of
Here's Ten Countries You Can Travel To Within New York State