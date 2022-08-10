Two suspects are facing charges and a third is at large following an alleged assault.

Police went to a home located at 729 West Liberty Street in Rome, New York at approximately 12:35am on Monday, August 8, 2022. Police were sent to the home after 911 operators received a hang up call from the residence.

According to a written release from the Rome Police Department, their preliminary investigation revealed that several people entered the home without permission from those inside the home. Police say, “While inside a female victim was held down and robbed of her property causing injuries. A male victim, was assaulted with a cast iron frying pan causing significant injuries to his head and face. This investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.”

Following the initial visit by police, the RPD says that two of the suspects went back to the home at approximately 11:10am. Police saw them leaving the home and, at that time, arrested them after the two allegedly tried to get away from police.

The suspects taken into custody, identified as 35-year-old Kenneth G. Tennant III of Taberg, New York and 25-year-old Nicholas R. Tennant of Rome, were taken into custody and arrested.

Kenneth G. Tennant III faces the following charges:

Robbery in the First Degree (Class B felony)

Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (misdemeanor)

Nicholas R. Tennant faces the following charges:

Robbery in the First Degree (Class B felony)

two counts of Assault in the Second Degree (Class D felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Class D felony)

two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (misdemeanor)

Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree (misdemeanor)

Harassment in the Second Degree (violation)

A third suspect, 48-year-old Edward J. Williamson of Lee Center, is still at large.

Kenneth Tennant and Nicholas Tennant were arraigned.

Kenneth Tennant is being held on $50,000 bail/$150,000 bond/$450,000 non-secured bond. Nicholas Tennant is held on $50,000 bail/$150,000 bond/$450,000 non-secured bond as well as an additional $5,000 bail/$15,000 bond/$30,000 non-secured bond.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Rome Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

