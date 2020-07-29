Two Utica Men Sentenced On Drug Trafficking Charges

Two Utica men were sentenced today in federal court in Utica after being convicted of drug trafficking charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 31-year old Abner Peralta was sentenced to five years in state prison, followed by four years of supervised release and the forfeiture of $650.

35-year old Luis Colon was sentenced to time served.

Peralta and Colon were found guilty of conspiracy to distribute cocaine in the Utica area from October 2016 to October 2017 after a five-day jury trial.

Authorities say that Peralta maintained a drug “stash house” in Utica where he kept drugs and drug packaging materials.