UK Government Holds Breath as it Awaits ‘Partygate’ Report

UK Government Holds Breath as it Awaits &#8216;Partygate&#8217; Report

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 26: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly PMQs in the House of Commons on January 26, 2022 in London, England. On Tuesday, the Met Police announced an investigation into the potential criminality of parties held in the Downing Street complex during the pandemic lockdowns. It is expected that the report from Sue Gray, the civil servant leading a government investigation into these parties, will still be released in the coming days. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson is bracing for the conclusions of an investigation into allegations of lockdown-breaching parties.

The document could help him end weeks of scandal and discontent, or bring his time in office to an abrupt close.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray could turn in her report to the government as soon as Wednesday.

Johnson's office has promised to publish its findings, and the prime minister will address Parliament about it soon after. Gray's office would not comment on timing, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the Conservative government had not yet received the report Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, police said they had opened a criminal investigation into some of the gatherings.

Filed Under: (COVID19), Boris Johnson
Categories: Associated Press, World News
