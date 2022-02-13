Ukraine Olympic Team Calls for Peace, IOC Wants No Protests
Story by: The Associated Press
BEIJING (AP) — The Ukrainian Olympic team has followed the lead of skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych in calling for peace.
Heraskevych held up a sign with a Ukrainian flag and the message "No War in Ukraine" after completing a run in the skeleton competition on Friday at the Beijing Games.
The message came against the backdrop of a Russian military build-up near the country's border with Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Olympic Committee says the team "expresses a unanimous call for peace together with (our) native country."
The statement doesn't mention Russia or the military situation.
