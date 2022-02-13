Ukraine Olympic Team Calls for Peace, IOC Wants No Protests

Story by: The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — The Ukrainian Olympic team has followed the lead of skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych in calling for peace.

Skeleton - Winter Olympics Day 7 PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 16: Vladyslav Heraskevych of Ukraine slides into the finish area during the Men's Skeleton heats at Olympic Sliding Centre on February 16, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images) loading...

Heraskevych held up a sign with a Ukrainian flag and the message "No War in Ukraine" after completing a run in the skeleton competition on Friday at the Beijing Games.

The message came against the backdrop of a Russian military build-up near the country's border with Ukraine.

Skeleton - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 7 YANQING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 11: Vladyslav Heraskevych of Team Ukraine looks on after sliding during the Men's Skeleton Heat 4 on day seven of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Sliding Centre on February 11, 2022 in Yanqing, China. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images) loading...

The Ukrainian Olympic Committee says the team "expresses a unanimous call for peace together with (our) native country."

The statement doesn't mention Russia or the military situation.

