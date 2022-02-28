UN Climate Report: ‘Atlas of Human Suffering’ Worse, Bigger

By SETH BORENSTEIN, AP Science Writer

A new United Nations report on how climate change harms people and the environment reads like an atlas of human and planetary suffering.

Monday's report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change details how climate change is already deadly with extreme weather, such as floods, storms, droughts and heat waves. But that's nothing.

The report says the world is going to get sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier and way more dangerous in the next 18 years.

But scientists say there's still hope that some of the worst can be prevented or we can adapt to it. But they say the world needs to act fast.

