UN Climate Report: &#8216;Atlas of Human Suffering&#8217; Worse, Bigger

UN Climate Report: ‘Atlas of Human Suffering’ Worse, Bigger

BEWDLEY, WORCESTERSHIRE - FEBRUARY 23: Personnel from the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) wade through flood water in Bewdley to check on the welfare of residents after the River Severn breached defences on February 23, 2022 in Bewdley, Worcestershire. Police declared a major incident here over concerns the River Severn could breach its flood barriers. England has been hit by three named storms in a week's time, most recently Storm Franklin. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By SETH BORENSTEIN, AP Science Writer

A new United Nations report on how climate change harms people and the environment reads like an atlas of human and planetary suffering.

Monday's report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change details how climate change is already deadly with extreme weather, such as floods, storms, droughts and heat waves. But that's nothing.

The report says the world is going to get sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier and way more dangerous in the next 18 years.

But scientists say there's still hope that some of the worst can be prevented or we can adapt to it. But they say the world needs to act fast.

Wynn Hospital at MVHS Construction Tour in Utica, NY

MVHS's Bob Schoefield ushered a tour of the current state of construction at the new Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica on Friday, February 11, 2022. The project is on-schedule and is expected to be completed and open in Fall of 2023.Bill

"A Star is Born" 23 Celebs Who Were Born in Upstate New York

Chuck D'Imperio

Own a Part of Your Childhood, The Catskill Game Farm is For Sale!

If you grew up in the Hudson Valley or tri-state area, the likelihood is you visited the Catskill Game Farm. If you're looking to relive those sweet childhood memories why not buy The Old Catskill Game Farm?

11 Vintage Upstate General Stores and Five and Dime Stores

We all have memories of those great little five and dime stores and general stores of our youth. They were the heartbeat of our communities. They sold just about everything, you could get a pretty good meal in most of them, and of course the showstopper was always the rows of penny candies. Upstate still has plenty of these stores around (some of them 100, 150, 170 years old!). Here is a list to start you on your trip back to the general stores of your youth. They are all great!
Filed Under: climate change, global warming, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, united nations
Categories: Associated Press, Environment, National News, World News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top