There’s an Underground Waterfall In New York State
Remember when you were a kid and you used to go on adventures with your friends? You might have imagined you were fighting monsters or looking for secret treasure that was buried away somewhere.
That adventure spirit never really leaves you. It's always cool when you discover that there are hidden gems in your own backyard.
Here in New York State, there are countless things in nature that take your breath away. One of them is something I knew absolutely nothing about.
According to New York Upstate, there's actually a secret, underground waterfall in New York.
It's located near Route 88, not too far of a drive from Schenectady and Albany. It's called the Secret Caverns and yes, it has its own underground waterfall.
You can actually tour the Secret Caverns, and according to New York Upstate, you will have to venture close to 100 feet below surface and make your way through walls of limestone and stalactites.
There are even fossils of "prehistoric" sea life that can be found and it always maintains a temperature of 50 degrees.
I love all things history and walking through something such as this would be amazing. It looks to be one of those tours that requires a bit of effort to be on, but it looks worth it for anyone who is fascinated by geologic history, and if you want to see a huge underground waterfall in our own backyard.
Probably best to pack a sweater and jeans, even in the summer.