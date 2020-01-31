United Way’s Free Tax Program Open

The United Way of the Valley and Greater Utica Area’s Free Tax Prep Program is open for the tax season.

The program offers free tax help to residents living in Oneida and Herkimer Counties whose households make up to $60,000 a year.

70 certified IRS volunteers will provide free basic and advanced income tax return preparation, along with e-filing.

United Way’s Free Tax Program is available at 12 sites through the two counties.

To make an appointment, you can call 2-1-1 or online at unitedwayvgu.org/freetaxprep..