This blew my mind, I thought everyone loved the Adirondack chair! Maybe this "unpopular opinion" isn't so unpopular after all?

Recently, a colleague asked me, "What’s the appeal of the Adirondack chair?"

I'm not sure how we got on this subject, but I was intrigued by her disdain for something that is universally loved by most of us who live in Upstate NY.

"What, you don’t like Adirondack chairs?" I asked.

"Not really," she said "They lean too far back and my butt gets stuck and I can’t get out of them. They kinda suck, actually."

She had a point, but our exchange left me confused.

You'll rarely hear anyone say anything bad about Stewart's or the Peppermint Pig, and until now I've never heard anyone trash the ADK chair - I just assumed everyone loves them.

I wanted more details on her disdain for this rustic centerpiece and a staple of any outdoor Upstate, NY patio, backyard, or porch,

"The wood looks nice and gives it that rustic feel, but they're not very comfortable," she explained. "And when the wood gets weathered, I get splinters in my a**!"

Personally, I like the fat arms to place my drink on and the chubbier legs that sink into the uncertain terracing, but after that, is there much to love about the ADK chair that was invented by Thomas Lee between 1900 and 1903 in Westport, New York?

"They're perfect for summer, and chilling by the fire and having a drink, and watching the stars," I argued.

"So is a nice blanket or a high-quality beach chair, without the splinters in my sphincter!" she shot back without hesitation.

I clearly wasn't winning this battle no matter how hard I tried.

ADK chairs have certainly evolved over the years. Companies now make fold-up ones, ones with synthetic wood, some ADK chairs float, and who knows, maybe someday we’ll see Adirondack chair car seats for kids.

"I’m sure they make fancier ones with extra cushions and drink holders for convenience, try one of those," I offered as a last-ditch attempt to save face,

"Well, then it's not really an Adirondack chair anymore, is it Brian?" she quizzed.

"Fair enough," I said. At this point, I was happy to get out of this conversation.

Which, thankfully for me, proved to be a lot easier than getting out of an Adirondack chair.

