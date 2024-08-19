UPD: Man Shot While Sitting on His Porch in Downtown Utica
Update: Utica Police say the victim has died as a result of his injuries at Wynn Hospital.
The shooting investigation from Saturday August 17th, is now a homicide investigation. The victim, a 75 year old male, has tragically passed due to the injuries sustained during the incident.
Police in Utica are investigating a shooting along the 900 block of Stark Street in the City early Saturday morning, after a man was shot as he sat on his front porch, police say.
Police say, on August 17, 2024 at approximately 4:14 AM, Utica Police and Utica Fire units were dispatched to the residence regarding reports of a gunshot victim.
Upon arrival the units located a male suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. It was reported that the victim was sitting on his front porch when an unknown individual fired several rounds striking the victim once. He was transported to the Wynn Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
UPD is asking for the public's help in providing any possible details regarding the incident.
The Utica Police Department Major Crimes Unit has been assigned the case and they are asking that if anyone has information to please contact the Utica Police Department at (315) 223-3461 or you can submit a 100% anonymous tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS SHOOTING INFO
Name: not released, shot in abdomen
Incident: 4 am hour, Saturday, August 17, 2024
900 block of Stark Street
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about the shooting, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
