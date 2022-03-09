Update on the Latest Sports: March 9, 2022

Update on the latest sports

Story by: The Associated Press

MLB-LOCKOUT

MLB, union bargain for 16 1/2 hours, recess until morning

NEW YORK (AP) — Negotiators for locked-out players and Major League Baseball spent 16 1/2 hours bargaining, then recessed talks until this morning as Commissioner Rob Manfred let his deadline to reach a deal preserving a 162-game season pass.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on the 98th day of the lockout, MLB said no additional games had been canceled and talks will continue.

MLB Owners Meetings FILE PHOTO:

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 10: Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions during an MLB owner's meeting at the Waldorf Astoria on February 10, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. Manfred addressed the ongoing lockout of players, which owners put in place after the league's collective bargaining agreement ended on December 1, 2021. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) loading...

MLB made moves toward players on the key economic issues of the luxury tax, the amount of a new bonus pool for pre-arbitration-eligible players and minimum salaries. The league also pushed for its long-held goal of an international amateur draft.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Irving scores 50, Nets beat Hornets to snap 4-game skid

UNDATED (AP) — Kyrie Irving hit nine 3-pointers and scored a season-high 50 points, and the Brooklyn Nets snapped a four-game skid with a 132-121 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Irving became one of 22 players in NBA history with five 50-point games.

Irving was 15 of 19 from the field and 9 of 12 from beyond the arc. Andre Drummond dominated inside, finishing with 20 points and 14 rebounds for Brooklyn, which got back to .500 on the season and moved into sole possession of eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings, just ahead of the Hornets. Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier each scored 30 points for Charlotte.

In other NBA action:

— Klay Thompson scored 20 points on a night actor Will Ferrell surprised him and teammates before the game by participating in warmups with the Warriors, and Golden State snapped a five-game skid by beating the Los Angeles Clippers 112-97. Jordan Poole also scored 20 points off the bench while Andrew Wiggins had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Warriors, who won for just the second time in their last nine games to complete a road-home back-to-back. Nicolas Batum scored 17 points to lead the Clippers in a second straight defeat following a five-game winning streak.

— Ja Morant had 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane added 22 points apiece as the Memphis Grizzlies built an early lead and routed the New Orleans Pelicans 132-111. The win solidified Memphis' hold on second place in the Western Conference as the Grizzlies won for the second time in three games.

— Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH'-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON'-poh) scored 39 points and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 142-115 for their fifth straight win. Khris Middleton had 25 points and nine assists, and Bobby Portis added 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Bucks. Milwaukee scored a season-high point total and shot 53% from the field. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points, a career-high 14 assists and eight rebounds for the Thunder. It was the sixth time in seven games since the All-Star break that Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points. The Thunder's No. 2 scorer, Lu Dort, will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to address a cartilage tear in his left shoulder.

— Darius Garland had 41 points and 13 assists and hit a decisive pair of free throws with 14 seconds left to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Indiana Pacers 127-124. The Pacers went ahead 124-122 with 40 seconds remaining when Malcolm Brogdon was credited with a basket after Evan Mobley was called for goaltending.

— DeAndre Ayton and Landry Shamet scored 21 points each and Mikal Bridges blocked a potential tying 3-pointer in the final seconds to help the Phoenix Suns hold off the Orlando Magic 102-99. After Cameron Payne's two free throws put the Suns up by three with 6.9 seconds left, Orlando's Moritz Wagner put up a 3-pointer that Bridges deflected. Ayton had 19 rebounds and scored the Suns' final two baskets, including a putback with 1:31 left after Orlando had taken a 98-97 lead. Payne finished with 18 points and 12 assists. Wendell Carter Jr. led Orlando with 20 points and had 12 rebounds.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Duclair, Verhaeghe help Panthers beat Penguins 4-3

UNDATED (AP) — Anthony Duclair scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and Carter Verhaeghe (vur-HAY'-gee) added an insurance score in the third, leading the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Duclair and Verhaeghe matched career highs in goals. Duclair scored his 23rd of the season and Verhaeghe his 18th as Florida won its fourth straight game.

Sam Reinhart scored his 19th, Aaron Ekblad his 15th and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 32 shots.

Sidney Crosby scored his 19th with 2:09 to play as Pittsburgh lost its second straight game. Crosby extended a seven-game point streak with his third straight multipoint effort.

Jake Guentzel scored his 28th goal of the season and Bryan Rust scored his 19th in his 400th NHL game. Tristan Jarry made 25 saves.

In other ice action:

— Paul Statstny scored twice to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 7-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Mark Scheifele had a goal and three assists, and Josh Morrissey, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Adam Lowry also scored for Winnipeg. Stastny and Kyle Connor scored into empty nets late. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 20 of 24 shots. Russ Colton, Victor Hedman, Alex Killorn and Ryan McDonagh scored for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves on 33 shots.

— Alex Ovechkin scored twice and moved into a tie for third place on the NHL's career goals list, and Nic Dowd scored the go-ahead goal as the Washington Capitals rallied in the third period and beat the Calgary Flames 5-4. Ovechkin's second goal, into an empty net at 18:12 of the third that gave Washington a 5-3 lead, was his 766th career goal, tying him with Jaromir Jagr for third place in NHL history. Wayne Gretzky leads the list with 894 goals, and Gordie Howe is second with 801. Connor Sheary and Anthony Mantha also scored for Washington, which won its third straight. Adam Ruzicka, Oliver Kylington and Elias Lindholm scored for Calgary, which had its 13-game unbeaten streak snapped on home ice.

— Patrick Kane had a goal and five primary assists for a career-high six points, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the banged-up Anaheim Ducks 8-3. Dylan Strome had three goals and an assist and Alex DeBrincat finished with a goal and three assists. Jonathan Toews, Brandon Hagel and Ryan Carpenter also scored as the Blackhawks turned a fast start into their third win in nine games. Anaheim opened a five-game trip with its sixth consecutive loss to Chicago. Trevor Zegras scored a power-play goal for Anaheim, and Jakob Silfverberg and Adam Henrique also scored.

— Nathan Bastian scored a power-play goal with 6:56 left to play to put the New Jersey Devils on top as they rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3. Tomas Tatar, Ty Smith, Damon Severson also scored for the Devils, and Nico Daws made 23 saves. Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar scored for the Avalanche and Darcy Kuemper had 38 saves. Colorado had been 23-0 this season when leading after the first period.

— Tim Stutzle and Josh Norris each scored a power-play goal, sparking the Ottawa Senators to a 4-1 victory Tuesday over the St. Louis Blues. St. Louis native Brady Tkachuk and Alex Formenton also scored for the Senators. The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for Ottawa. The Blues are 0-3-1 in their last four games for their longest losing streak of season.

— Nick Schmaltz followed his franchise-record seven-point game with two goals and two assists as the Arizona Coyotes overwhelmed the Detroit Red Wings 9-2. Schmaltz had two goals and five assists in an 8-5 victory over Ottawa on Saturday. His 11 points in two games is also a franchise record. Jakub Vrana scored in his season debut for the Red Wings. Robby Fabbri also had a goal and Alex Nedeljkovic made 20 saves before being pulled.

— The Minnesota Wild delivered a much-needed 5-2 victory over the New York Rangers. Kevin Fiala scored twice in the second period, and Marcus Foligno added a goal and two assists for the Wild. Ryan Hartman and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored as the Wild broke a three-game home losing streak and won for the third time in their last 11 games.

— Carter Hart made a career-high 47 saves, Oskar Lindblom and Justin Braun scored, and the Philadelphia Flyers won consecutive games for the first time in more than a month with a 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Scott Laughton added two assists for Philadelphia. The Flyers entered in last place in the Eastern Conference's Metropolitan Division and had lost 21 of 24 contests before Saturday's 4-3 victory over Chicago.

— Roman Josi scored with 1:22 remaining to give the Nashville Predators a 2-1 victory over the Dallas Stars Ryan Johansen also scored and Juuse Saros made 22 saves for Nashville, winners of two straight. John Klingberg scored and Jake Oettinger made 29 for Dallas, which had its four-game winning streak snapped. The teams entered Tuesday in the Western Conference's two wild-card positions. Nashville moved one point ahead of the Stars with the victory, with each team having played 56 games.

NHL-KRAKEN-MCCANN

Kraken signs McCann to extension

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken have signed forward Jared McCann to a five-year contract extension worth an average of $5 million per season, locking up one of their young core players for the future.

McCann is Seattle's leading scorer with 33 points despite missing eight games. He was slated to become a restricted free agent going into next season.

NFL-NEWS

Seahawks to trade Wilson to Broncos

SEATTLE (AP) — Two people familiar with the negotiations tell The Associated Press that the Seattle Seahawks have agreed to trade star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a package of draft picks and players.

Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner has been informed he is being released. The 31-year-old Wagner is a six-time first-team All-Pro and likely a future Hall of Famer. But he carried a massive salary cap charge of $20.6 million for the 2022 season in the final year of his current contract.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on an extension with Pro Bowl linebacker Harold Landry III. The Titans declined to use the franchise tag on Landry earlier Tuesday before the NFL deadline. But the Titans announced Tuesday night a deal had been reached. Landry reportedly agreed to a five-year extension worth $87.5 million with $52.5 million guaranteed. He just posted a career-high 12 sacks and earned his first Pro Bowl nod. He has started 52 straight games and had the most sacks by a Titans player since Jason Babin had 12 1/2 in 2010.

— Aaron Rodgers is planning to come back to the Green Bay Packers for an 18th season, a move that keeps the reigning MVP quarterback off the trade market. NFL Network reported that the 38-year-old Rodgers had agreed to a four-year, $200 million contract that includes $153 million in guaranteed money. The Packers also put a franchise tag on Davante Adams to prevent the two-time All-Pro receiver from becoming an unrestricted free agent.

— Tampa Bay's Chris Godwin will be one of the NFL's highest-paid wide receivers after the Buccaneers placed the franchise tag on him for the second straight year. Godwin will earn $19.18 million under the franchise tag next season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Los Angeles Rams FILE PHOTO:

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sets up for a play during a 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) loading...

— A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on an extension with Pro Bowl linebacker Harold Landry III.

— The NFL's salary cap for 2022 will be $208.2 million — a healthy increase from the previous, pandemic-impacted years. The cap is going up from $182.5 million, which was down by nearly $10 million from the 2020 season. Adding in benefits attached to the cap, teams will be allowed to have a total player cost of $284.367 million. Quarterbacks will have the highest franchise tag hit at $29.7 million.

— The Dallas Cowboys placed the franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz on Tuesday, buying time to agree on a long-term deal for one of Dak Prescott's most reliable targets. The one-year contract will be worth about $11 million.

— Mike Gesicki is getting a big raise from the Miami Dolphins. What remains unclear is if he'll be getting a longer deal. The move ensures that the tight end will be back for 2022 and won't be hitting the free agent market.

— The Jacksonville Jaguars used their franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson for the second straight year. The move guarantees Robinson $16.6 million in 2022. With Robinson returning, it's unlikely the Jaguars would draft an offensive tackle with the top pick. Instead, they're more likely to go with a pass rusher.

Aflac Presents The Park Bench Premiere Livestream on Twitch PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 22: Deion Sanders and Aflac’s Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Shannon Watkins at Aflac’s “The Park Bench” Twitch Premiere event and panel at The St. Regis Deer Valley on January 22, 2022, in Park City, Utah. Aflac debuted “The Park Bench” film as part of its Close the Gap initiative to help close the health and wealth gap in America. (Photo by Fred Hayes/Getty Images for Aflac) loading...

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-SANDERS

Sanders has two toes amputated

UNDATED (AP) — Deion Sanders had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots stemming from a previous surgery.

The Jackson State head coach and NFL Hall of Famer reveals the severity of his foot injury in an upcoming episode of his "Coach Prime" documentary series. Sanders was hospitalized for around a month in the middle of last season when the Tigers finished 11-2.

TENNIS-PARABAS OPEN

Krejcikova withdraws

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova (kreh-jih-KOH'-vah) has withdrawn on the eve of the BNP Paribas Open because of an elbow injury. The tournament in the Southern California desert begins Wednesday. Already out is top-ranked Ash Barty. She said last week that she hasn't sufficiently recovered since her Australian Open win in January. Alize Cornet of France will take Krejcikova's place in the draw.

BOXING-OBIT-"BLUFFS BUTCHER"

Ron Stander, 'Bluffs Butcher,' dies; fought Frazier in 1972

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ron Stander, whose fight against unbeaten world heavyweight champion Joe Frazier in 1972 was the highlight of his 13-year career, has died. He was 77. Toddy Stander said her husband died Tuesday from complications of diabetes at their Omaha-area home. Stander was known as the "Bluffs Butcher," a nod to his hometown of Council Bluffs, Iowa. Stander drew national notice with a knockout of Earnie Shavers in 1970.

The fight against Frazier was in Omaha — across the Missouri River from Council Bluffs. The two fought on even terms early, but Frazier imposed his will and the fight was stopped after four rounds.

