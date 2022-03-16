This Upstate NY UPS Driver Made A Surprise For Two Kids Even Sweeter

You may have already seen how this UPS driver supported these two girls selling snow cones, BUT the story keeps getting better!

One UPS driver in Albany is going viral after his visit to these two girl's snow cone stand. All they were asking for was 5 cents for a snow cone, but he wanted to make their day. He instead paid them $10 and put the biggest smile on each of their faces.

To make the story even sweeter, the UPS guy made a comeback. Instead of buying another $10 snow cone from the girls, this time he surprised them with their own snow cone maker. And their reaction was priceless.

The girl's mother, Andrea Sebeck, says the support they received from the UPS driver and her community has been overwhelming.

After the post went viral... the UPS man's girlfriend reached out to me and we became instant friends. I shared with her what the past year has been like dealing with Jeff's (her husband) stage 4 cancer battle and yesterday there was a knock on the door... We literally had tears of joy

It just goes to show how a little act of kindness can go a long way. You never know what's going on behind closed doors. Giving back in little ways like this can change a persons life for the better.

