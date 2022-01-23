Upstate Dad Shares Viral Pics of Lousy-Looking Lunches – Are They That Bad?

The photos of the cafeteria food seen in the photos below won't make it to an Instagram page #FOODPORN, but they're not necessarily the most appalling looking meals either. See the images below - would your children eat it?

According to a story in the New York Post, the dad of a teenager in Upstate New York put his son's school on blast by posting photos taken by the child of some school meals recently served that are a bit underwhelming.

The post has gone viral at a time when more and more parents seem to be speaking out over what's being served in our school cafeterias.

The following message was posted on the Facebook page of Christopher Vangellow from Potsdam, NY who according to the report has 4 children who attend Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District - approximately 3 and 1/2 hours north of Albany.

As you can tell, the dad here is pretty upset about the lack of flavor and nutrition in the meals provided for the kids and doesn't want to hear any excuses about them being free "free lunches."

But it begs the question:

Are these school lunches any better or any worse than the ones we were served as kids, or the ones your children are eating now?

I'm a product of the Albany public school system, and I can honestly tell you that while the food below won't be added to the 677 Prime menus anytime soon, I ate way worse things at Hacket Middle School than lifeless carrots and mushy mac-n-cheese.

In fact, I think I ate worse the other night when I was home alone and had to fend for myself.

