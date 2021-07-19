Upstate New York Pop Artist Luke Mock Performs In-Studio

Pop artist Luke Mock came into Utica on Friday to perform on WIBX's Keeler in the Morning Show. Mock, a singer-songwriter from Auburn, says he writes music "from a very honest and personal perspective, crafting engaging melodies with stories and emotion while bringing his music to life on stage playing his acoustic guitar," according to his bio.

He told WIBX's Keeler Show on Friday he's been playing guitar since he was 12 and writing songs since he was 14. "Particularly as a writer, I'm inspired by being truthful and really taking what happens in my life and making that emphasize in what I write," said Mock. He said he leans towards the adult pop style which he feels is more authentic, based on the meanings of the songs he writes.

Luke released his debut single, “Universe” on June 12, 2020, which received positive reviews. He issued his second single, "Better", a bittersweet folk-pop song about the pain and heartache that remains after a break-up.

Mock says his latest single entitled, "Feel the Love," was just released and is a song "about inner conflicts with everyone's different concepts of love and what is actually good for us and what isn't." The music is available on iTunes, YouTube, Spotify, and wherever you find your music.

Check out his website here.

